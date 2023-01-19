Woman arrested, accused of shooting husband in Coweta County

Deputies in Coweta are investigating after a man says his wife shot him Wednesday night.

Shortly after midnight, deputies responded to a shooting call in the 2000 block of Smokey Road in Newnan.

Once they arrived, they found a man who suffered a graze wound to his stomach.

The victim told deputies his wife shot him.

Deputies arrested the wife and charged her with aggravated assault and family violence.

Officials have not released the names of the suspect or victim. Coweta authorities say, the victim is expected to make a full recovery.

