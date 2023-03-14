Woman arrested, accused of stabbing another woman with scissors

Mar. 13—Portland police arrested a 53-year-old woman Monday morning and accused her of stabbing another woman with scissors.

Jennifer Eve Strugar, no address was given by police, was taken into custody and transported to the Cumberland County Jail, where she was charged with domestic violence aggravated assault and domestic violence criminal threatening.

Officers responded around 6:18 a.m. to the report of a disturbance at 168 Grant St. When they arrived, they found another woman suffering from multiple, superficial stab wounds caused by scissors, Portland police said in a statement.

An investigation led officers to Deering Avenue, where Strugar was taken into custody. The victim, whose name has not been released, was transported to Maine Medical Center with injuries that were not considered life-threatening.