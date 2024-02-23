Woman arrested, accused of trapping 88-year-old woman and stealing her car, Sacramento sheriff says

The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office arrested a woman Thursday on suspicion of trapping an elderly woman in her home, preventing her from calling for help and fleeing in her vehicle.

A 30-year-old woman climbed over the victim’s fence and dropped into her backyard, sheriff’s deputies said on social media.

The woman is accused of running into the 88-year-old woman’s home and grabbed her cellphone to stop her from calling 911, deputies said.

Deputies said they caught up to the suspect in the victim’s vehicle nearby about 1:45 p.m. and arrested her.

Beyond first-degree robbery charges, the suspect faces four additional felonies: embezzlement or theft from an elder, buying or receiving stolen property, destruction of telephone or electrical lines and unlawful driving of a vehicle, according to jail logs.

The suspect currently faces charges for another unrelated case with a co-defendant for an incident stemming out of Sacramento County. In that case, the suspect has pleaded not guilty to kidnapping to commit a crime, first-degree robbery, assault with a deadly weapon, petty theft, making threats that would result in death or great bodily injury and using a forged credit card for money.

She’s being held without bail and is scheduled to be arraigned Monday on the charges stemming from Thursday’s incident.