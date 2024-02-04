Woman arrested, accused of trying to run over security guard in San Bernardino County

A woman was arrested after police said she attempted to run over a hospital security guard in Victorville on Friday.

The suspect was identified as Lynn Duenaslujan, 51, according to the Victorville Police Department.

Officers responded to the Victor Valley Global Medical Center at around 1:25 p.m. Hospital staff said the suspect, who was driving a Toyota Corolla, tried to run over a security guard near the emergency room before driving away.

Police located the woman still driving in the parking lot. When she spotted the officer’s vehicle, she drove straight toward it, authorities said.

She eventually dodged the patrol car before speeding away from the scene. Police attempted to stop the woman, but she refused to pull over, leading officers on a pursuit.

As the suspect neared the Victorville Courthouse area, officers performed a successful PIT maneuver, disabling her vehicle at the courthouse parking lot.

The woman refused to exit her vehicle so pepper balls were shot toward her vehicle to bring the standoff to an end.

The suspect was arrested on several charges including assault with a deadly weapon, assault with a deadly weapon/not a firearm on a police officer and evading police with disregard for safety.

She was booked at the West Valley Detention Center where she is being held on $100,000 bail.

The motive behind her actions is unclear as the incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with information on this case can call Victorville Police at 760-241-2911. Anonymous tips can be provided to We-Tip at 1-800-782-7463 or online at wetip.com.

