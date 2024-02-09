Woman arrested again in connection to Jan. 21 fatal shooting of juvenile by another teen

A Pineville woman is facing an additional charge in connection to the fatal Jan. 21 shooting of a juvenile by a 15 year old, according to the Rapides Parish Sheriff's Office.

The shooting happened in the 4700 block of Handley Loop in the Tioga area. Deputies were told by the homeowner that a juvenile family member had been shot, reads the news release.

A release issued after the shooting had stated that deputies were told someone had shot the juvenile and then fled.

"During the course of the investigation, from evidence located at the scene and through interviews of witnesses, it was determined that the initial report of an unknown gunman was untrue," reads the new release.

A male juvenile died at the scene from a gunshot wound to his head.

On Friday, the sheriff's office announced a 15 year old was arrested on charges of negligent homicide, obstruction of justice and criminal conspiracy. That teenager is being held at the Renaissance Home for Youth in Alexandria.

A 16 year old was issued a citation on charges of obstruction of justice and criminal conspiracy and was released to a family member, it reads.

Jamie Marie Mullins, 38, was arrested the day after the shooting on charges of contributing to the delinquency of juveniles, obstruction of justice and criminal conspiracy, in addition to two unrelated contempt of court charges.

She posted a $9,500 bond on Jan. 24 and was released.

Mullins initially provided an address in the same block of Handley Loop as where the shooting happened, but online Rapides Parish Clerk of Court records show that updated to a Cheney Street address in Alexandria.

As the investigation continued, detectives issued a warrant Thursday for Mullins' arrest on a felony charge of being a principal to negligent homicide. She was arrested and booked into the Rapides Parish Detention Center #1, where she remains with bail set at $250,000.

A public defender, James Word II, has been appointed to represent Mullins. No court dates have been set yet.

The investigation is continuing. Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Shannon Hanks at the Criminal Investigation Division at 318-473-6727, the main number at 318-473-6700 or Crime Stoppers at 318-443-7867.

People also can use the Crime Stoppers' app — https://www.p3tips.com/community/mobile/index.htm — to leave anonymous tips and get a claim number for a possible reward.

