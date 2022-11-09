Woman arrested on agg assault

Nov. 9—An Odessa woman who was accused of attacking her mother's fiance in June was arrested Monday on a warrant issued in the case.

According to an Odessa Police Department report, officers received a 911 call about a stabbing in the 1200 block of East 12th Street around 3 p.m. June 27. When they arrived, a 47-year-old man told officers his fianceè's daughter, Nohemi Lozano Medina, 37, punched and slapped him in the face and tried to stab him in the neck and back with a kitchen knife before fleeing.

Officers noticed the man's neck and back were red, but they hadn't been punctured, the report stated.

Officers obtained a warrant for Medina and she was booked into the Ector County jail Monday on suspicion of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, family violence, a second-degree felony punishable by two to 20 years in prison.

Medina remained in the jail Tuesday on a $40,000 surety bond, but she is also being held on a parole violation charge.

Ector County District Court records show Medina was sentenced to three years in prison in January 2020 for assault on a public servant, a charge she originally was placed on probation for.