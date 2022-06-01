Woman arrested for aggravated assault, other charges

Jun. 1—A 27-year-old Odessa woman was arrested Monday after his neighbor told officers she stabbed him and his dog.

According to an Odessa Police Department report, officers received a call around 12:30 a.m. about an assault victim near East Eighth Street and Wink Avenue.

When officers arrived, a 27-year-old Odessa man told officers Jericho Martinez and he had gotten into an argument about her failing to return the keys to a car she'd borrowed from him.

The man told officers they were inside Martinez's apartment in the 4300 block of North Dixie Boulevard when Martinez stabbed him in the back with an unknown object and then reached for a knife, the report stated. He said he pushed Martinez away and backed out of the apartment.

Officers saw a small puncture wound in the center of the man's back that was bleeding; they also saw a scratch, the report stated.

A short time later, the man re-contacted the officers to say Martinez had broken all of the windows of a second vehicle he owns and multiple windows to his apartment, according to the report.

When officers entered the apartment, they found a pit bull puppy inside his crate with stab wounds to his shoulder and torso, the report stated. They also saw damage to a door frame they reported was consistent with forced entry.

When officers contacted Martinez, she said she'd tried to stab the man, but he'd run away. According to the report, Martinez then said, "I went and killed his dog."

When asked if she'd vandalized the man's 2003 Ford Mustang, she "stated and smirked 'Shh, you aren't supposed to say anything' with her index finger covering her lips," an officer wrote in his report.

Martinez was booked into the Ector County jail on suspicion of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, burglary of a habitat with intent to commit a felony (cruelty to animals) and criminal mischief.

She remained in jail as of Tuesday night on surety bonds totaling $81,500.