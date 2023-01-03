Woman arrested for alleged $1.4M embezzlement from Bellingham business

A 44-year-old Sedro-Woolley woman was arrested on Monday in connection with a $1.4 million embezzlement case involving a Bellingham business.

Bellingham police detectives began an investigation in August after the manager and owner of Hardware Sales in Bellingham reported that an assistant manager at the store had stolen funds from the business over several years.

The investigation showed Amy D. Siniscarco embezzled over $1.4 million from the business between 2017 and 2022, according to a news release from the Bellingham Police Department.

During the last four months, the detective investigating the case identified several ways Siniscarco allegedly took money from Hardware Sales and then manipulated the accounting system to hide the thefts, BPD said.

Investigators said the woman forged checks, used mortgage direct payments, committed credit card fraud, stole petty cash, and used other methods to allegedly steal funds from her employer.

More than 190 transactions were made for a total loss of at least $1,424,696.31 from 2017 to the present. Police said there is evidence that thefts at the company go as far back as 2014.

Siniscarco turned herself in to Bellingham police on Monday and was booked into the Whatcom County Jail on seven counts of first-degree theft, five counts of identity theft, and 13 counts of forgery.