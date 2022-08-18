Woman arrested in alleged armed robbery of Pueblo South High School students

An 18-year-old woman was arrested Thursday for her alleged role in robbing three Pueblo South High School students at gunpoint on Wednesday, the Pueblo Police Department announced.

Police say Amour Velazquez took part in the aggravated robbery Wednesday afternoon in the 2000 block of Sherwood Lane.

The robbery took place at approximately 3:47 p.m. when three people in a red 2004 Toyota RAV4 reported stolen out of Colorado Springs approached the juveniles, who were walking home from school, and pointed a gun at them, according to a message sent to parents and community members Wednesday evening by Pueblo School District 60.

The suspects took clothing items and backpacks from the victims, police say.

Wednesday evening, Colorado Springs assisted Pueblo PD in locating the stolen RAV4 in Colorado Springs.

Velazquez was “identified as being one of the suspects,” police say, and was arrested and transported to the Pueblo County Detention Center on Thursday on charges of aggravated robbery, aggravated motor vehicle theft and three counts of violating a restraining order.

She is currently being held at the jail without bail, pending a court appearance.

Pueblo police are “actively following up” on the incident, according to a Thursday evening news release, and have not announced any additional arrests or suspects in the case but said "additional charges regarding this incident may be forthcoming soon."

