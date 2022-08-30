Woman arrested year after alleged assault

Aug. 29—An Odessa woman was arrested Friday, nearly one year after her stepfather accused her of slicing him with a knife.

According to an Odessa Police Department report, officers received a disturbance call from the 1400 block of East 17th Street on Sept. 2, 2021. When officers arrived, Tia Gregg, 32, told them her 60-year-old stepfather had grabbed her in an aggressive manner and she grabbed a kitchen knife to protect herself and cut his shirt and his stomach in the process.

Her stepfather, however, told officers Gregg put her left hand in his face and when he grabbed it to move it, she pulled a knife from behind her back, cut the sleeve of his shirt and poked him the stomach with the knife, the report stated.

Officers found a small red incision on the man's stomach, according to the report.

Gregg was arrested on suspicion of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a second degree felony punishable by two to 20 years in prison. She remains in the Ector County jail on a $100,000 surety bond in that case and on a $16,000 surety bond in a separate credit card abuse case.