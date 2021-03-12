Woman arrested in alleged assault of Uber driver who asked passenger to wear mask

1 / 2

Woman arrested in alleged assault of Uber driver who asked passenger to wear mask

Elisha Fieldstadt
·3 min read

One woman has been arrested and another has agreed to turn herself in after they assaulted a San Francisco Uber driver who asked one of them to put on a mask during their ride, police say.

Malaysia King, 24, was arrested in Las Vegas and charged with assault with a caustic chemical, assault and battery, conspiracy and violation of health and safety code, according to a statement from the San Francisco Police Department.

Another suspect, 24-year-old Arna Kimiai, had not been arrested at the time of the statement, made Thursday night.

The San Francisco Police Department previously said that a 32-year-old Uber driver had picked up three passengers Sunday in the city's Portola neighborhood, but ended their ride when one declined to wear a face mask, violating Uber's policy and California's statewide mask mandate.

The driver, Subhakar Khadka, 32, told NBC News that he told one of the passengers that he would have to stop the ride if she didn't have a mask to put on. He said he offered to bring them to a gas station so the passenger could buy a mask.

But in the time it took to get to the gas station, the passenger threatened him, saying she could call family members "to take care of me," Khadka said. Feeling intimidated, he said he asked the passengers to get out of the car. But he said they refused, prompting Khadka to turn on the dashcam in his car.

After the passengers refused to leave, he decided to bring them back to their pickup location, Khadka said. While they were on the way, Khadka said they were arguing about the mask, the passengers weren't wearing seatbelts, and one had opened a car door. So he said he stopped the car again.

"Luckily, my camera worked ... it recorded audio, it recorded a video of the whole scene," Khadka said.

Khadka said one of the passengers took out pepper spray and sprayed inside his car after he dropped them off.

Another passenger took Khadka's cellphone out of his hands, but he was able to get it back, police said.

Several videos that circulated also showed the passengers ripping off the driver's mask and coughing on him.

Khadka said the situation made him feel vulnerable.

"I could do nothing about it. I could not lay hands on them," he said. "I could not verbally challenge them."

The rider who booked the car lost access to Uber, the company said in a statement, adding that the passengers' behavior was "appalling."

Lt. Tracy McCray, who heads the San Francisco Police Department’s Robbery Detail echoed, "The behavior captured on video in this incident showed a callous disregard for the safety and wellbeing of an essential service worker in the midst of a deadly pandemic. We take this conduct very seriously in San Francisco, and we’re committed to ensuring that justice is done in this case."

“We’re glad to hear that Ms. Kimiai intends to do the right thing and turn herself in to the nearest law enforcement agency, and we hope it happens promptly,” McCray added.

Police did not immediately respond to questions regarding the third passenger, but said the incident is still under investigation.

Efforts to reach King and Kimiai were unsuccessful Friday morning.

This story first appeared on NBCNews.com.

Recommended Stories

  • The Latest: Biden urges Americans to 'stick with the rules'

    President Joe Biden is urging Americans to “stick with the rules" as he wraps up his address to the nation on the one-year anniversary of the beginning of coronavirus pandemic. Biden says, “Please, we don’t want to do that again, we’ve made so much progress,” adding, “This is not the time to let up.” Biden spoke for 24 minutes from the East Room of the White House.

  • The Arab women stitching new life into clothes

    These women in Lebanon are giving old clothes a new lease of lifeThey're using a technique inspired by Palestinian embroideryto upcycle garments from the UK, Austria, and SwitzerlandThe project is a collaboration between Syrian refugee Fatima Khalifaand London graduate Larissa Von PlantaFATIMA KHALIFA: "This work is a release for us, it releases the tension that we are living through. We are far away from our homelands, we are far away from families, we have lost people in wars and we live in a camp where living is in itself is an achievement."LARISSA VON PLANTA: "It has been so moving to see the reactions of people who received their clothes. We are not used to waiting anymore so first of all you wait about a month and half to get it back and there is this excitement,The project hopes to give the women a steady incomealongside reducing garment waste

  • Clip of Jon Stewart humiliating Tucker Carlson resurfaces

    The comedian star told Mr Carlson that he was a “d**k” and a “failure”

  • AstraZeneca: Thailand delays vaccine rollout over blood clot fears

    Several countries have suspended the jab although there is no evidence that it causes blood clots.

  • Cole — and his dad — looking forward to return of fans

    Gerrit Cole is looking forward to having his father at Yankee Stadium on opening day to watch him pitch in person in pinstripes for the first time. Mark Cole grew up a Yankees fan in Syracuse, New York, but his son's first season after signing a $324 million, nine-year contract was played in empty ballparks because of the novel coronavirus pandemic. New York expects some seats will be allowed to be filled when it hosts Toronto for its April 1 opener.

  • Miami Republicans split on bill to expand background checks on gun purchases

    Two years ago, Miami Republican Rep. Mario Diaz-Balart was one of eight Republicans to vote in favor of expanding background checks on every gun sale.

  • Diversity will be 'mark of my success or not': Blinken

    "I will consider it a mark of my success or not, during my tenure as secretary, whether we've been able to put in place a much more sustainable foundation for advancing true diversity at the State Department," Blinken said, noting he'll be appointing a chief diversity officer shortly. Blinken was appearing before the U.S. House of Representatives Foreign Relations Committee.

  • MSC Cruises ship catches fire while docked in Greek port; no injuries among skeleton crew

    MSC Cruises' Lirica, caught fire in Corfu, Greece. Friday. No injuries were reported among the crew and no passengers were on board.

  • Trump reportedly showed people at a shiva photos of naked women on a yacht and called his CFO's Long Island house 'embarrassing'

    The traditional Jewish mourning event follows the burial of a close family member and is not designed to include photos of naked women.

  • Trump Org Ex-Wife: Trump Showed Nudes at Weisselberg’s Mom’s Shivah, but We Got a Free Apartment

    Reuters/Carlo AllegriManhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance announced Friday that he will not run for re-election—but it sure sounds like he’s trying his hardest to ensure his last months in office come to a dramatic climax as he weighs up whether to charge a case against former President Donald Trump.In a piece for The New Yorker, investigative journalist Jane Mayer reports that Vance’s office has dramatically accelerated the investigation into Trump’s business dealings in recent weeks—particularly since it got its hands on Trump’s tax records at the end of a long legal battle last month. As one person said to be closely involved in the investigation told The New Yorker: “They mean business now... It hit me—they’re closer.”One interesting new detail from the probe comes from Jennifer Weisselberg—the former daughter-in-law of Allen Weisselberg, chief financial officer of the Trump Organization. Allen Weisselberg has reportedly been identified by prosecutors as the most likely candidate to flip against Trump and spill all the gory details of his business dealings. And, by the sounds of it, his former daughter-in-law has already picked her side.In her first substantial public comments on the case, Jennifer Weisselberg confirmed that she’s spoken to investigators about ex-husband Barry Weisselberg’s time managing the Trump-operated ice-skating rink and carousel in Central Park. Specifically, Jennifer Weisselberg said that investigators have asked about the seven rent-free years they spent in a Trump-owned apartment overlooking Central Park.“Only a small part of your salary is reported,” she said. “They pay you with apartments and other stuff, as a control tactic, so you can’t leave. They own you! You have to do whatever corrupt crap they ask.” If this alleged gift wasn’t declared in tax forms, prosecutors could use it against the couple—and as leverage to tempt Allen Weisselberg into cooperating.Allen Weisselberg Is the Trump Exec Who Could Take Down the DonaldHowever, Jennifer Weisselberg thinks it’s unlikely her ex-father-in-law will play ball, saying: “He has more feelings and adoration for Donald than for his wife... For Donald, it’s a business. But for Allen it’s a love affair.” As an example, she recalled to Mayer being hit on by Trump in front of her then father-in-law—at a shivah for Allen’s deceased mother—and said with incredulity: “He didn’t stand up for me!” Jennifer Weisselberg also said that, at the same event to mourn the dead, Trump showed people photographs of naked women with him on a yacht.Separately, Mayer also reported the first details of the whereabouts of Trump’s tax documents after they were provided to the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office in February. The hard drive is believed to be in an incredibly high-security chamber within the Louis J. Lefkowitz State Office Building. The chamber is reported to be sealed by bank-vault-style doors, and lined with copper foil to stop remote tampering attempts.Meanwhile, CNN reported Friday that Trump’s time in the White House has given New York prosecutors an possible boost for any case against Trump. Prosecutors have reportedly discussed using a section of New York criminal procedure that allows for the extension of the statute of limitations if a defendant has been out of state “continuously,” as Trump has been since he took office in 2017. According to CNN, prosecutors think that could afford them more time to investigate Trump’s business dealings.House Intel Will Call Trump Org Moneyman Allen Weisselberg to TestifyHowever, while the investigation is heating up, there is clearly still a lot of work to do before Vance departs office in nine months—and there’s still a possibility that the investigation will be closed with no charges.Preet Bharara, the former U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York, told The New Yorker: “All the signals indicate that there’s a belief on the part of that office that there’s a good chance of a charge... [But] no one should be under the illusion that this is easy or a slam-dunk case.”Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Porsche driver filmed and taunted 4 police officers as they lay dying on the highway at a crash scene

    Richard Pusey of Melbourne pleaded guilty this week to outraging public decency. The officers had stopped him for speeding in his Porsche.

  • 'Blockbuster blizzard' expected to hammer Denver area with feet of snow this weekend

    One of the biggest snowstorms in years, perhaps decades, is forecast to blast the Denver metro area with several feet of snow this weekend.

  • Razzies: Robert Downey Jr and Anne Hathaway nominated for 'worst acting'

    Robert Downey Jr and Anne Hathaway are up for Razzies, the annual alternative to the Oscars.

  • Fox News airs 'live Tucker reaction' shot during Biden's speech

    Fox News host Tucker Carlson is apparently pivoting to YouTube-style reaction videos. President Biden on Thursday evening delivered the first prime-time address of his presidency, discussing the current state of the COVID-19 pandemic. All of the major news networks covered the speech, but Fox News's approach was certainly unique. Biden was speaking during the hour that Tucker Carlson Tonight would normally air, and Fox through much of the address threw a "live Tucker reaction" box in the bottom corner of the screen, which just showed Carlson sitting there silently listening to it. Fox News has an inset box during Biden's address showing Tucker Carlson reacting to what Biden is saying in realtime labeled LIVE TUCKER REACTION pic.twitter.com/pzTOBFvwTU — Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) March 12, 2021 Presumably, the intention was partially to assure impatient Tucker Carlson Tonight fans that their regularly scheduled programming would begin soon, and the network even made use of a series of chyrons repeatedly hyping up Carlson's comments, as if he were about to deliver the official response to the State of the Union. "TUCKER RESPONDS TO BIDEN IN LESS THAN 3 MINUTES," said one chyron, while another promised, "BIDEN SPEECH NEARLY FINISHED; TUCKER WILL RESPOND," and still another oddly impatient one declared, "BIDEN SHOULD BE FINISHED; TUCKER IS ON ANY MINUTE." The reaction box quickly drew derision on Twitter, with CNN's Oliver Darcy also ripping into the network's chyrons, writing, "It goes without saying, this is not how an actual news network covers a presidential address." It remains to be seen whether Fox could make this a staple, but either way, superimposing the "live Tucker reaction" box onto various other things may be a meme just waiting to happen. More stories from theweek.comThe latest recording of Trump calling Georgia election officials was found in the official's trash folderThe media is missing the point about Meghan Markle7 royally funny cartoons about Harry and Meghan's tell-all interview

  • Vaccine passports may be on the way – but are they a reason for hope or a cause for concern?

    Israeli diners with a 'green pass' get to enjoy a meal with friends Emmanuel Dunand/AFP via Getty ImagesAfter a year of canceled concerts, closed-door sporting events and restricted air travel, vaccine passports are being touted as a way to quicken the route back to normalcy. The premise is straightforward: A digital or paper document will indicate whether individuals have received a COVID-19 vaccination or, in some cases, recently tested negative for the coronavirus. This could allow them to travel more freely within their communities, enter other countries or engage in leisure activities that have largely been closed off during the pandemic. Vaccine passports seem like a desirable alternative to continuing lockdowns until herd immunity – estimated to occur at about a 70%-85% vaccination rate – is achieved. As a global health management researcher, I can certainly see the benefits of vaccine passports. But I’m also aware of the pitfalls. While vaccine passports may open the world to many, they may lead to discrimination – especially against the poor. Return to the skies Undoubtedly there is a desire to get back to normality as quickly as possible. For the tourism industry, which is estimating more than US$1 trillion in losses due to COVID-19, a reopening of travel would be much-needed relief. Even for those able to travel during the pandemic, arrival in most countries has required significant restrictions, often including a hotel quarantine of up to 14 days. Vaccination passports could allow families separated by local lockdowns, or state or country border restrictions, to meet in person. Pushing the case for a digital passport, an executive from Air New Zealand told The Guardian, “Reassuring customers that travel is, in fact, safe is one of our priorities. By using the app, customers can have confidence that everyone onboard meets the same government health requirements they do.” And it isn’t just travel. Passports could also open the door to everyday pursuits that seemed normal before the pandemic. In Israel, the country with the fastest vaccination rate, citizens with a vaccination “green pass” will be allowed entry to gyms, hotels, concerts and indoor dining at restaurants. And some employers are considering requiring proof of vaccination to return to work. Getting a green pass In short, the concept of vaccine passports is no longer theoretical, as it was early in the pandemic, when the World Health Organization recommended against their use. It has even been suggested that the lure of a vaccine passport could result in more people stepping forward to get vaccinated. Israel instituted its green pass program on Feb. 21, both to reopen the economy and to encourage young people to get vaccinated. Other countries are monitoring the success of Israel’s program. The U.K. has shown interest in the idea of vaccine passports, and the 27 member states of the European Union are considering some form of vaccine-certification system to allow easier cross-border travel in the EU. In the U.S., President Joe Biden has directed government agencies to “assess the feasibility” of some form of digital vaccine certificate, analogous to the concept of a vaccine passport. Pandemic inequities This potential opening up of the world after months of restrictions is welcomed. But the concern is that the benefits will not be distributed equitably, and as a result some groups will be disadvantaged. After all, a pandemic once considered a “great equalizer” soon turned out to be anything but. As with most health crises, racial minorities made up a higher proportion of those affected in the U.S. – as seen in their higher rates of hospitalizations and deaths. Disparities along income and racial lines have persisted in vaccination campaigns. In the United States, for example, Black Americans have received the vaccine at half the rate of white Americans, and the disparity is even larger for Hispanic Americans. Globally, rich countries have ordered almost all of the currently available vaccines, meaning that the average citizen in a high-income country is much more likely to receive a vaccine than a health care worker or high-risk citizen in lower-income countries. It is also likely that demographic groups with higher levels of trust in authorities and medical institutions are the most willing to be vaccinated, and this may adversely affect marginalized communities. A recent study found that Black Americans – who have legitimate reasons to distrust the medical establishment – were the least likely of any racial group in the U.S. to say they’d get vaccinated against the coronavirus. As such, vaccination passports could perpetuate existing inequities within countries if those who are vaccinated can enjoy the freedom to move about their community while others remain in lockdown. A world divided? Given the global imbalance of vaccine availability, it is not difficult to imagine a situation where the citizens of rich countries may regain their rights to travel to environments where local populations are still in some form of lockdown. This potential to further divide the global rich from the global poor is a significant concern. Once economies start to “open” and those with vaccine passports are able to go about their business as usual, the urgency to deal with COVID-19 in marginalized communities may dissipate. Further, vaccination passports may give populations an inaccurate level of risk perception. It is still unclear how long immunity will last. It is also unclear the extent to which virus transmission is limited once one is vaccinated. Public health authorities still suggest that vaccinated individuals wear masks and maintain distancing in public for now, especially if interacting with unvaccinated people. These recommendations have led to concerns that vaccinated tourists, diners and shoppers may act in ways that might risk the unvaccinated service and hospitality employees with whom they are interacting. [Deep knowledge, daily. Sign up for The Conversation’s newsletter.] There are also privacy concerns with vaccine passports, which are primarily being proposed in a digital format. In the U.K., the proposed vaccine certification would come in the form of an app, which could be scanned to gain entry to restaurants and venues. It has sparked concerns that digital passports may infringe on the rights to privacy, freedom of movement and peaceful assembly. Countries that rank low in global freedom indices, such as Bahrain, Brunei and China, are also using apps, often with troubling implications. In China, the app was found to be linked to law enforcement, and as people checked into locations across the city, their locations were tracked by the software. Despite the upsides of vaccines passports, these concerns remain. The World Health Organization has called on nations to make sure that, if implemented, vaccine passports are not responsible for “increasing health inequities or increasing the digital divide.” The danger is that thus far, at every stage the pandemic has exposed society’s inequities. Vaccine passports may perpetuate these inequities as well.This article is republished from The Conversation, a nonprofit news site dedicated to sharing ideas from academic experts. It was written by: Yara M. Asi, University of Central Florida. Read more:Many Black Americans aren’t rushing to get the COVID-19 vaccine – a long history of medical abuse suggests whyWhy COVID-19 immunity passports may violate US law Yara M. Asi is a Non-resident Fellow at the Arab Center DC and a Policy Member of Al-Shabaka.

  • Rioters Set Fire to Federal Courthouse in Portland One Day after Fencing Removed

    Rioters targeted the federal courthouse in Portland, Ore., on Thursday evening in renewed clashes between demonstrators and federal police. The attack on the courthouse came one day after authorities removed fencing initially erected over the summer, in response to continued riots following the death of George Floyd, an African American man killed during his arrest by Minneapolis police officers. “F— the United States!” Antifa try to break into the federal courthouse in Portland. Federal officials just removed the barricades protecting the building after months of #antifa attacks on the building. Now they’re back again. #PortlandRiots pic.twitter.com/vBq28J5skl — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) March 11, 2021 Footage showed the rioters attempting to force their way into the courthouse while chanting “f*** the United States!” Later in the evening rioters set a fire outside the courthouse entrance. Repost:A fire Burns in front of the Hatfield Court House in downtown Portland. A large crowd of protesters have gathered at the Court house only a day after the fence, which had previously protected the building all summer was taken down. #Portland #PortlandProtests pic.twitter.com/WfDOp9xSq9 — Bethany Kerley (@BethanyKerleyOR) March 12, 2021 Federal police from the Department of Homeland Security clashed with rioters and attempted to force them away from the building. DHS agents leave the federal courthouse and force protesters back through the park. Crowd control ammunitions including pepper balls and green smoke were used. They have since went back into the courthouse. #Portland #PortlandProtests #Oregon #PDXprotests #PDX pic.twitter.com/2JRImpZpgH — Bethany Kerley (@BethanyKerleyOR) March 12, 2021 Independent journalist Suzette Smith, a former editor of the Portland Mercury, reported on Twitter that the demonstration spun off from a protest earlier that day against the extension of an oil pipeline from the Canadian tar sands to Wisconsin. Smith also wrote that protesters cited the trial against Minneapolis officer Derek Chauvin, charged with third-degree murder in the death of Floyd, and the removal of the fence around the courthouse as spurring the demonstration. The protest is a continuation of a daytime #StopLine3 march that occurred this afternoon. Protesters also note the recently disassembled fence in front of the courthouse and the beginning of the Chauvin trial as reasons they’re out tonight. — Suzette Smith (@suzettesmith) March 12, 2021 Rioters gathered to attack the courthouse for weeks during the summer of 2020, and have also marched on Mayor Ted Wheeler’s home. City police spent almost $8 million responding to the riots, making over 900 arrests throughout 120 consecutive days of unrest. Portland police announced on Thursday that they were “aware” of additional demonstrations being planned for this coming weekend. DLOs work with event organizers to better ensure a safe environment for event participants and non-participating community members. — Portland Police (@PortlandPolice) March 12, 2021

  • Harry and Meghan on Oprah: Telegraph readers have their say

    It was an interview that sent shockwaves around the world as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex made a series of astonishing claims about the Royal family and life behind palace doors to Oprah Winfrey. From alleged racism to rifts, the ramifications and fallout from the bombshell revelations will be far-reaching. The commentators have had their say - now it's time for Telegraph readers. Join the conversation in the comments section. 'This was sadly very predictable' @Julie Tilke: "This was sadly, very predictable. I appreciate that this woman was embarking on a transition to a very different kind of life, we are talking about a mature woman of the world - not some sheltered innocent. "It is inconceivable that she was oblivious to both the benefits and constraints that would come from such a move. It is perhaps more likely that she thought she could pick and choose the attractive bits while ignoring the behavioural obligations." 'They had a right to speak up' @Linda Alexander: "I wholeheartedly believe Harry and Meghan’s version of events. It is sad that they had to tell their truth in the media, but I believe they had a right to speak up. "All this is unnecessary though and could be resolved responsively, with empathy." The Duchess of Sussex is doing herself no favours @Eileen McGlone: "I’m trying very hard to see both sides of this because to be honest I am not a particular fan of the monarchy despite growing up with a strong acceptance of it. "Their rituals between pecking orders beggars belief in this day and age so I personally felt a good deal of concern when I heard that an American actress would be marrying into such an arrangement. "I asked myself many times how on earth someone who had led such an independent life and lived in a country that had fought so heavily for their independence could even consider taking on her new role. "I am not surprised by what she has said, however, I am not sure that she is doing either herself or anyone else a favour with this interview."

  • Cyrus Vance, prosecutor investigating Trump, won't seek reelection

    Vance's most high-profile current case is a wide-ranging criminal investigation of former President Donald Trump

  • Candace Owens says Duchess Meghan isn’t Black enough to experience racism. Here’s why she's wrong.

    Questioning Meghan Markle's Blackness based on her skin color as a way to downplay her experience with racial discrimination is deeply troubling.

  • Letters to the Editor: Why recalling Gavin Newsom is nothing like impeaching Trump

    Democrats impeached Trump in reaction to damaging and possibly illegal behavior. The Newsom recall is an effort to undo a fair election.