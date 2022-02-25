Woman arrested after alleged hit-and-run with pedestrian

Feb. 24—A Grass Valley woman was arrested Tuesday after an alleged hit-and-run in Yuba City that led to a pedestrian suffering major injuries.

On Tuesday night, officers from the Yuba City Police Department and personnel from Bi-County Ambulance and the Yuba City Fire Department responded to a vehicle versus a pedestrian call at the intersection of Bridge Street and Plumas Street in Yuba City.

According to Michelle Brazil with the Yuba City Police Department, officers learned that the driver of the vehicle had allegedly fled the scene without offering aid to the pedestrian.

The pedestrian, who suffered major but non-life-threatening injuries, was transported to Adventist Health/Rideot for treatment.

Brazil said a witness to the collision gave Yuba City police officers a description of the vehicle and driver that allegedly hit the pedestrian. That vehicle was identified by a Sutter County Sheriff's Department deputy in the 3000 block of Walton Avenue.

With assistance from the Sutter County Sheriff's Department, Yuba City police officers found the alleged driver of the vehicle, 25-year-old Rachel Medlin of Grass Valley.

Brazil said Medlin was allegedly found to be under the influence of illegal narcotics. Medlin was arrested for the alleged hit-and-run, driving under the influence causing injury, and driving without a license.

Medlin was booked into Sutter County Jail where she remained as of press time with bail set at $50,000. The investigation by the Yuba City Police Department's traffic unit is ongoing.