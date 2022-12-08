Woman arrested for alleged kidnapping of her child

Dec. 7—MANKATO — A woman who allegedly took her biological child from a residence in Mankato was arrested near the city of Elko New Market.

Mankato Public Safety responded to the report of a kidnapping and burglary at 10:26 p.m. Tuesday on the 400 block of North Sixth Street. Xia-Ziang Conchita Plunkett, 33, with no permanent address, entered a residence, took her biological son and left, according to a city news release.

Plunkett had no parental rights to the child. The incident was reported immediately after it happened. Her vehicle was located and stopped by law enforcement on Interstate 35 northbound near the county line for Rice and Scott counties.

I-35 was closed for a period of time while law enforcement negotiated with Plunkett.

Public Safety Cmdr. Dan Schisel said law enforcement from other agencies spotted her vehicle and stopped it at 11:40 p.m. They negotiated with her until she was taken into custody at about 1:30 a.m.

The child was safe and returned to the Mankato residence.

Plunkett was taken into custody without incident. She was being housed in the Rice County Jail until transportation was arranged to the Blue Earth County Jail.