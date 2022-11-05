Woman arrested after alleged knife attack

Nov. 5—GRANTSVILLE — A Garrett County woman remained jailed Friday after she allegedly attacked a woman with a knife in Grantsville and assaulted Maryland State Police troopers following her arrest.

Sheena Marie Shiflett, 38, of Grantsville, was being held without bond in the Garrett County Detention Center on charges of first- and second-degree assault and assault on a police officer.

State police said in a news release that troopers were sent to the 10300 block of National Pike about noon Thursday to investigate an assault. "Investigators believe Shiflett traveled to the victim's residence and a physical altercation occurred, which led to the victim being injured," police said, adding the victim appeared to have been attacked with a knife.

It was unclear if the victim required medical treatment.

Shiflett reportedly fled, but was arrested a short time later. She was taken to the state police barrack at McHenry, where she allegedly assaulted troopers who attempted to place her in a holding cell.