Woman arrested for alleged Pullman stabbing

Sep. 6—A 29-year-old California woman was charged with attempted murder and assault after police were called to a stabbing Wednesday on College Hill in Pullman.

Police were dispatched to the stabbing just prior to 9 a.m. in the 1000 block of Northeast Williams Drive, according to a Pullman police Facebook post.

Officers found Tiffany Dennison armed with a knife and assaulting a woman, the post said. Police said she appeared to be experiencing a mental health crisis.

Officers immediately took Dennison into custody, police said. Officers found two Pullman residents inside the apartment.

One of them, a man, was taken to Pullman Regional Hospital with critical injuries and is expected to survive. A woman and Dennison were also taken to the hospital for injuries that were not life-threatening.

Pullman Police Cmdr. Aaron Breshears said the man was stabbed and the woman sustained cuts from defending herself in the knife attack.

Dennison was arrested on suspicion of second-degree attempted murder, second-degree assault and weapons apparently capable of producing bodily harm charges, the post said. Police did not list her hometown.

Breshears said Dennison was released from the hospital and booked into the Whitman County Jail. He said police will continue investigating to determine whether more charges are warranted.