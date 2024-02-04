Woman arrested for alleged stabbing in Jamestown

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Jamestown woman is facing several charges after she allegedly broke into a home and stabbed the victim in the face on Saturday night, according to police.

33-year-old Brandi Haight of Jamestown is accused of breaking into a home on the city’s south side by kicking a door in, arming herself with a knife from the victim’s kitchen and then stabbing the victim, causing a severe laceration.

Police said Haight left the scene before officers arrived, but she was located a short time later in a vehicle in another part of the city. She is further accused of running police and resisting officers on scene before being taken into custody.

She is charged with first-degree assault, two counts of first-degree burglary, third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, resisting arrest, fourth-degree criminal mischief and petit larceny.

News 4 reached out to Jamestown police to see if Haight has any relation to Lisa Haight, a Jamestown woman who was fatally shot by police during a burglary on McKinley Parkway in Hamburg on Friday, but they were unable to confirm. Police said that Lisa Haight also stabbed a passenger in a van she was riding in on I-90 a short time before she was killed.

