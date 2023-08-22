Woman arrested for alleged threats against Trump, son Barron

A Chicago woman was arrested Monday on charges she threatened to kill former President Trump and his youngest son, Barron.

Tracy Marie Fiorenza, 41, was charged in Florida after allegedly emailing the headmaster of a Palm Beach County school in May that she “will shoot Donald Trump Sr. AND Baron Trump (sic) straight in the face at any opportunity that I get!”, according to a criminal complaint unsealed earlier this month. The charge holds a maximum sentence of five years in prison.

In a June interview with the FBI, Fiorenza confirmed that she “intentionally wrote” and sent the emails from her then-residence in Plainfield, Ill., a southwestern suburb of Chicago, according to the complaint.

Fiorenza appeared in court Monday in Chicago and was told by a judge she will be transferred to Florida, where the charges were filed, the Chicago Sun-Times reported.

Threats against U.S. public officials are on the rise, with new data suggesting more than 500 threats against public officials have resulted in federal charges over the last decade.

Earlier this month, a Utah man was shot and killed during an FBI raid linked to threats against President Biden and other Democratic officials. A Texas woman was also charged with threatening to kill the judge overseeing Trump’s 2020 election case in Washington D.C.

Threats against public officials sharply went up in 2017 and 2021, both years following pivotal U.S. elections. Experts previously told The Hill that the months around the 2024 election and Trump’s criminal trials will likely also see a spike in threats.

