Woman arrested after alleged vandalism at Del City cemetery

DEL CITY, Okla. (KFOR) – A woman is in jail after she allegedly vandalized a Del City cemetery on Friday.

Maj. Brad Cowden called it one of the more unusual cases he’s seen with a woman allegedly kicking over a headstone and vandalizing other graveside property.

“We have had some vandalism cases in the past, most of it related to people stealing metal off of different grave markers,” Cowden said. “But we’ve never, to my recollection, had a charge where we’ve arrested somebody for something like that.”

48-year-old Shawna Roberts is the person police believe committed the crime.

Shawna Roberts.

“I believe they valued everything at about $2,500 worth of damage,” Cowden said.

A police report states that she told officers that she thought it was related to a soldier’s funeral. She claims that led her to tearing down the flags at the entrance to the gravesite and bending flag poles. The report also states that she told officers she kicked down a cross.

“The headstone had a cross on it,” Cowden said.

Witness statements allege someone saw her tearing down American flags and stomping on them. They claim to have seen her kick over the headstone as well. The witness ended her statement saying “for me to watch this happen was a tragic event. I have family buried here.”

“It would appear as though she might have been suffering from some mental illnesses that might have contributed to this in some way,” Cowden said.

Cowden said it appeared she was a transient passing through the area and they have never had any previous contact with her. She has a registered address out of Arkansas. She was taken to the Oklahoma County Jail on a charge of injury to cemetery, gravestone or tomb.

