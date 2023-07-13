Woman arrested after allegedly abducting child, assaulting 3 deputies during arrest

A woman is facing charges after she allegedly abducted a child from Indiana and assaulted multiple deputies Wednesday afternoon.

Around 3:15 p.m. Mercer County deputies were notified of a child abduction that took place in Kokomo, Indiana earlier in the day, according to Mercer County Sheriff’s Office.

The suspect, April Spence, 32, was said to be traveling in a Ford Escape SUV in the Mercer County area.

At 3:30 p.m. deputies spotted the suspect car traveling east on state Route 119 at Fleetfoot Road in Granville Township and stopped it.

During the traffic stop, a woman got out of the car carrying a small child.

Deputies confirmed the woman was Spence and the small child was the child reported abducted from Kokomo.

When deputies asked Spence to hand over the child she reportedly got aggressive and punched one in the face and kicked another, according to the sheriff’s office.

The child was not injured during this and was able to safely be taken away.

While Spence was being arrested and placed into a cruiser, she allegedly head-butted a deputy,

The deputies sustained minor injuries, the sheriff’s office said.

Spence was taken to the Mercer County Adult Detention Facility where she was booked and is being held without bond.

She is facing two counts of assault of a peace officer.

The case will be sent to the Mercer County Prosecutor for review for any additional charges.

The case remains under investigation by the Kokomo Police Department.