Woman arrested after allegedly assaulting, causing ‘serious injuries’ to local bus driver

A woman has been arrested after allegedly assaulting a local bus driver.

Mar’tia Franklin, 29, was arrested Thursday morning by Dayton police, a spokesperson for the Dayton Police Department confirmed. She is booked in jail on preliminary charges of assault and felonious assault, according to Montgomery County jail records.

The incident happened at Emerson Academy, and the assault led to several 911 calls.

Police found the bus driver, who said the parent came out of nowhere.

The brief interview with the driver continued as medics pulled up to help.

“She said she warned my supervisor that she was going to get me,” the driver said.

Dayton paramedics took the 45-year-old driver to the hospital to be checked out.

They told News Center 7 she suffered a broken nose and a broken orbital bone.

Police said the victim, who is a school bus driver, was assaulted by the parent of a student who accused the victim of purposefully leaving her child at the bus stop. The victim says she’s received threats from the suspect in the past.

The school district launched its own investigation and told News Center 7 that “The parent was apparently upset that the driver did not transport her children to school despite them not being present at the bus stop. After waiting approximately one minute with no sign of the children, the driver closed the door and proceeded with the route.”

DPS said they found that the driver did nothing wrong and followed all district protocols.

A school spokesperson told News Center 7 that harassment and assault of school bus drivers is an ongoing concern this year and they will not tolerate behavior that jeopardizes their safety.

We will continue providing updates as we learn more.