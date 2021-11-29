Woman arrested for allegedly biting Honolulu police officer in Pearl City

Nov. 29—A 24-year-old woman was arrested in Pearl City early Sunday morning for allegedly biting a Honolulu police officer.

The woman was in police custody when she allegedly bit a 44-year-old male officer at about 2 :10 a.m., Honolulu police said.

She was arrested near the Pearl City Shopping Center for suspicion of first degree assault on a law enforcement officer and harassment.

The woman remained in police custody Sunday as police investigated the incident.