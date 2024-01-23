Woman arrested for allegedly delivering fentanyl in Lewiston

Jan. 23—A 31-year-old woman was charged with intent to deliver fentanyl after an investigation by the Lewiston Police Department.

Vanessa R. Rivera, 31, was charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver fentanyl and possession of methamphetamine, both felonies. She made her initial appearance before Magistrate Judge Karin Seubert on Monday at the Nez Perce County Courthouse in Lewiston.

The Lewiston Police Department opened a narcotics investigation into Rivera and Dustin J. Storey after receiving multiple complaints from other residents that alleged the two were selling drugs from a residence on the 1500 block of Hemlock Avenue in Lewiston. An informant for the police department alleged fentanyl was purchased from Rivera and Storey at the residence, according to the probable cause affidavit.

The detective received a search warrant for two trailers on the property, which was granted and executed July 18. During the search, documents with Rivera's name were allegedly found, along with 245 fentanyl pills, a small amount of methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia and $1,302 in cash. Lewiston police talked with Rivera, who allegedly told them she was living in the trailer and selling fentanyl. However, she was not arrested at the time because the investigation was still ongoing, according to the affidavit.

The drugs were also sent to the Idaho State Crime Lab for analysis, which tested positive for fentanyl and methamphetamine. When Lewiston police received the results from the crime lab, Rivera had moved from the 1500 block of Hemlock Avenue, but detectives had information alleging that Rivera was still selling fentanyl pills. Then on Friday, Lewiston police found Rivera driving a U-haul truck in Lewiston and she was arrested, according to the affidavit.

The maximum penalty for possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver is life in prison as well as a $25,000 fine. The maximum penalty for possession of a controlled substance is seven years as well as a $15,000 fine, according to court documents.

The Nez Perce County Prosecutor's Office argued for a $75,000 bond for Rivera, citing two failures to appear before court in 2023, her homeless status and criminal history from Arizona and Idaho, and the fact that she is charged with dealing fentanyl, according to court documents. Seubert set her bond at $50,000.

Storey was arrested in a separate incident Thursday by Idaho State Police at Walgreens in Lewiston, along with Selina L. Blimka. Blimka, who was driving the vehicle, was pulled over for a traffic violation. During the traffic stop, the trooper allegedly found fentanyl and drug paraphernalia with Blimka, according to the probable cause affidavit for that case.

The trooper then was told that in another traffic stop, law enforcement found a notebook that allegedly had Storey's name with "firearms and lots of drugs" written next to it. The trooper decided to detain Storey and allegedly found fentanyl in his jacket pocket, according to the affidavit.

Law enforcement talked to both Blimka and Storey and discovered that Blimka allegedly purchased the fentanyl from Storey who got it from someone else, according to the affidavit. Storey and Blimka were both charged with a felony possession of a controlled substance.

The Nez Perce County Prosecutor's Office stated that Storey has felony convictions for domestic assault, possession and firearm charge. He was given a $15,000 bond by Magistrate Judge Victoria Olds at his initial appearance Friday at the Nez Perce County Courthouse. The law office of Magyar, Rauch and Associates was appointed as public defender, according to court documents. His next court date is Jan. 29.

Blimka was given a $5,000 bond by Olds on Friday and Rick Cuddihy was appointed as public defender, according to court documents. Her next court date is Jan. 29.

