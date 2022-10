Oct. 7—GOSHEN — A Goshen woman is accused of causing serious and possibly fatal brain injuries to her baby daughter.

Kyrie Brenneman, 29, faces charges including neglect of a dependent resulting in catastrophic injury after her recent arrest. In addition to the Level 1 felony, she faces three Level 3 felony charges — two counts of domestic battery and one of neglect resulting in serious injury — and four counts of domestic battery as a Level 6 felony.