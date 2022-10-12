Woman arrested for allegedly letting Finleyville shooting victim fall out of her car, driving away

A woman is facing charges after she admitted to police that she let a shooting victim fall out of her car, then kept driving.

23-year-old Maurissa Spencer has been charged with tampering with evidence and recklessly endangering another person. According to police paperwork, she was with 29-year-old Jaisen Irwin in his final moments.

On Monday, around 1:15 a.m., officers showed up to Bob’s Tavern in Finleyville after gunshots were reported in the parking lot. Then, an officer found Irwin’s body just around the corner on Washington Avenue. Spencer told police Irwin was in her car and fell out of the car while she was driving. She also admitted that she kept going and did not stop.

Police found her car, riddled with bullets, in the Tuscany Estates neighborhood, about a mile and a half from Bob’s.

According to the criminal complaint, earlier in the night, Irwin got into a fight with a group of people at Jim’s Bar in Monongahela. The bar closed early because of the fight and the group decided to go to Bob’s Tavern, about 15 minutes away.

Witnesses told police the shooting happened in the parking lot.

At this time, Monongahela Police have not identified the person who pulled the trigger, killing Irwin.

