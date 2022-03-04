Woman arrested after allegedly mailing drugs to inmates at Gig Harbor prison

A 33-year-old Clallam County woman was arrested Wednesday for allegedly mailing drugs to two inmates at a women’s prison in Gig Harbor, the Clallam County Sheriff’s Office said.

Deputies said the woman sent mail containing buprenorphine, an opioid contained in the drug Suboxone, to two inmates at the Washington Corrections Center for Women. Staff at the prison intercepted the mail in November and contacted the Olympic Peninsula Narcotics Enforcement Team to investigate further.

The enforcement team interviewed inmates and developed probable cause to arrest the 33-year-old Sequim resident for investigation of delivery of a controlled substance and second-degree introducing contraband, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office.

The woman was arrested in Port Angeles and booked into Clallam County Jail. The News Tribune generally does not name suspects until they have been formally charged with a crime.

Deputies said this isn’t the woman’s first run in with law enforcement. She was arrested in May 2019 after the Olympic Peninsula Narcotics Enforcement Team discovered heroin, methamphetamine and thousands of dollars in cash at her apartment through a search warrant.

The team obtained the search warrant after a man wanted in another matter was located at her apartment during a warrant round up, where law enforcement targets people with outstanding warrants.

The team seized 474 grams of heroin, 83.79 grams of meth and $13,325 in cash alongside scales and paraphernalia. After her arrest, investigators seized more meth, heroin and another scale from her vehicle.

The woman was arrested at her apartment again in September 2019. Authorities seized 10 grams of methamphetamine and a digital scale.