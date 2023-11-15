Woman arrested after allegedly setting fire to tent with man inside of it

A Dayton woman is facing charges after setting a man’s tent on fire while he was still inside.

Tammy Taylor, 40, was charged Monday with aggravated arson, according to Dayton Municipal Court records.

On Nov. 8, Taylor allegedly set a man’s tent on fire on E. First Street, near N. Keowee Street. The man was inside when she set fire to it, according to an affidavit and statement of facts.

The man and another witness told police this happened after an argument.

Taylor was arrested Nov. 8 and remains held in the Montgomery County Jail on a $25,000 bond.

Her next court appearance is set for Friday, according to court records.