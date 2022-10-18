Woman arrested for allegedly stabbing her boyfriend

Oct. 18—An 18-year-old woman was arrested Thursday after her boyfriend told paramedics she stabbed him.

According to an Odessa Police Department report, officers were dispatched to an apartment complex in the 5000 block of North Dixie Boulevard around 11 p.m. for a disturbance call and when they arrived they could hear yelling inside the apartment.

Once inside the apartment, officers saw Aiyanna McDade dressing what appeared to be a stab wound on the right bicep of her boyfriend, the report stated.

The boyfriend told an officer he'd walked into a wall, but he told a paramedic McDade had stabbed him with a kitchen knife, the report stated. Officers found a bloody knife in the kitchen sink and blood drops on the kitchen and bathroom floor.

McDade was arrested on suspicion of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a second-degree felony punishable by two to 20 years in prison. She was released from the Ector County jail Saturday after posting a $40,000 surety bond.