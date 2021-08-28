Woman arrested for allegedly stealing jewelry from deceased at French funeral home

She was robbing over their dead bodies.

A woman was arrested in the northern French town of Liévin earlier this week for allegedly stealing from at least two coffins.

According to French public radio network France Bleau, the suspect, described as a woman in her 60s, didn’t attract much attention when she arrived at a funeral home on Tuesday.

A grieving family assumed that she was a friend of their loved one, and let her pay her respects to the deceased — leaving her alone in a room with an open coffin.

When they came back, however, they noticed that the deceased’s necklace, ring and earrings had disappeared.

They alerted the police. After conducting an investigation, they were able to identify the suspect: a woman who lived near the funeral home.

After they recovered the missing jewelry, they were also able to link the suspect to another disappearance at the funeral home: a wallet, which had been stolen from the body of a man on that same day.

Investigators conducted a search at the woman’s home and found a stack of recent death notes, which included access codes provided to family members who want to visit the funeral home outside regular hours.

The investigation is still ongoing, France Bleu reported. The woman is expected to appear in court in April 2022.