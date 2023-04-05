Woman arrested for allegedly threatening ex-boyfriend with gun in daycare parking lot in Shaler

A woman was arrested after an incident outside of a Shaler Township daycare on Tuesday.

Police said Raeanne Quinlan threatened her ex-boyfriend with a gun in the parking lot of a daycare along Mount Royal Boulevard.

This shocked other parents at the daycare.

“I think it’s really shocking and just scary with the climate right now,” said Kelly Maguire. “It definitely plays into your worst fears as a parent.”

According to the criminal complaint, the ex-boyfriend was there to pick up one of their kids. Quinlan then pulled into the parking lot and got in the car he was driving.

“She approached him demanding that he return a car to her that’s actually registered under both names so the dispute was over a vehicle, had nothing to do with the location,” said Chief Sean Frank.

The ex-boyfriend then told Quinlan to get out of the car multiple times.

“She kept refusing. He forced her out of the car. He was leaving and trying to get away from the scenario and she reached into her purse and pulled out a handgun and aimed it in his direction,” said Chief Frank.

The incident was caught on surveillance cameras. An employee saw what was going on from inside the daycare and called 911.

“I was really happy with the daycare, they went into lockdown right away,” said Maguire.

Meanwhile, this all happened while Quinlan’s daughter was in her car.

Right now, the mother faces several charges including aggravated assault and endangering the welfare of children.

“Her later explain is he has threatened her in the past and she was trying to protect herself, but it was pretty clear she was the primary aggressor in yesterday’s incident,” said Chief Frank.

The ex-boyfriend could also face charges but right now police are still investigating.

