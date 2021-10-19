Woman arrested after allegedly threatening police

Oct. 19—A Winchester woman received several charges after it was reported she was lying in the roadway at the intersection of Water Street and Lancaster Avenue.

Cayce Christopher, of Winchester, was found by Richmond police and identified herself as a "Lillie Reynolds," according to a citation. When officers asked for Christopher's date of birth she replied, "You are not even a real cop. You better take your a** back to your truck and get out of here. I am going to beat your a**." According to the citation, when Christopher threatened the officer, she put her fist out and strutted back towards the officer with her fist cocked back.

She did this several times and when she reached the officers, she grabbed her phone and walked off leaving her belongings. She was advised to stop and was grabbed by officers on her arm. The citation states she resisted the officers and screamed for them to let her go. She was taken down to the grass and put in handcuffs. Oncee she was in the cuffs, officers attempted to double cuff her when Christopher said her skin was burning and began thrashing around on the ground.

She cursed at officers several times and called them and broke a piece of the officer's portable radio. While being transported to the Madison County Detention Center, the citation states Christopher continually talked about drugs, conspiracy theories, Officer Daniel Ellis' death, and rape, which lead officers to believe she was on a stimulant.

Christopher is charged with menacing, third-degree terroristic threatening, second-degree disorderly conduct, third-degree criminal mischief, resisting arrest, and public intoxication of a controlled substance.

She was taken to the Madison County Detention Center.

Other arrests include:

—Kaylon Luster, Evansville, first-degree strangulation.

—Kelli Parrett, 31, Richmond, first offense failure to have insurance, operating a vehicle without a license, failure to wear seatbelts, and operating a vehicle under the influence of a substance. She received a separate charge for fourth-degree assault, domestic violence.

—Justin Mozer, Lexington, public intoxication of a controlled substance, second-degree wanton endangerment, and third-degree possession of a controlled substance (drug unspecified).

The Register collects and publishes police reports as a public service to its readers. The reports often contain allegations against individuals and do not mean the individuals committed a crime. All people named in connection with a crime are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.