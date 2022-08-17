Woman arrested for allegedly transferring fake Deed from dead person, MPD says

A woman was arrested for fraudulently obtaining a home from someone who died over a decade ago.

On Sep. 18, 2020, the Memphis Police Department (MPD) responded to a call in the 500 Birthstone Avenue.

When officers arrived, a woman told them that someone fraudulently transferred the Deed from her deceased mother’s home.

The forged property Deed stated Sharon Wortham transferred the Deed to Antonia Young on Mar. 31, 2020, which is impossible because Wortham died on Apr. 20, 2011, court documents showed.

On Nov. 18, 2021, a Notary of Preeminent Estates came in to talk to MPD.

Antonia Young was positively identified as signing the name of Preeminent Estates and fraudulently obtaining property.

Antonia Young was charged with two counts of theft of property $60,000 - $250,000, two counts of criminal impersonation $60,000 - $250,000, and two counts of unlawful drawing property transfer documents without interest in property.

Young has a court date on Aug. 17.

