Woman arrested for allegedly violating plea deal

Jul. 14—An Olivehurst woman who made a plea deal in a previous Yuba County case involving the death of her 1-year-old son, was arrested Monday for violating her probation requirements and could face prison time as a result.

According to Yuba County District Attorney Clint Curry and county officials, Eleana Mishelle Carbajal, 35, of Olivehurst was arrested by the Yuba County Probation Department for violating requirements put in place because of a previous plea deal made with the county.

Arrest records made public this week showed that Carbajal was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff's Office in the 200 block of 5th Street in Marysville on suspicion of cruelty to a child, involuntary manslaughter and committing a crime likely causing the victim great bodily injury.

Curry clarified that the charges listed on the recent arrest record are related to charges against Carbajal in the criminal case that involved the death of her son in 2018.

"Those are referring to the charges in the original case because that is still the criminal case against her," Curry said in an email on Wednesday. "The original case is not 'final' while she is on probation. When someone violates their formal probation, the probation department files a petition in the original criminal case asking the court to revoke the defendant's probation based on the alleged violation of the terms of probation."

Curry said the probation department asked the court to revoke Carbajal's probation in the original case because the department alleges she has "violated the term that she not have unsupervised contact with minors under the age of 12."

Assistant Probation Chief Jeff Pask with the Yuba County Probation Department confirmed the possible violation.

"Eleana Carbajal's conditions of probation included not being around children under the age of 12 unsupervised by a responsible party (an adult previously approved by the Probation Department)," Pask said in a statement to the Appeal. "The Sheriff's Office received a citizen phone call that Carbajal was in violation of probation. Representatives from the Probation and Sheriff's departments conducted a visit Monday and found her in violation of this specific probation condition — where she was in the presence of three children, one under the age of 12 with no other adult present."

Carbajal was booked into Yuba County Jail and as of Wednesday remained at the jail with no bail set.

Carbajal was on probation after she pleaded no contest to charges related to the death of her son in December 2018. In 2019, she accepted a plea deal made by the Yuba County District Attorney's Office.

According to the plea deal, Carbajal had to complete five years of probation to avoid serving a suspended 12-year prison sentence. The conditions of probation included not using controlled substances, no unsupervised contact with children under 12 and completing courses related to employment, alcohol and drug use, aggression, child abuse, coping skills and behavior, the Appeal previously reported.

Carbajal had faced jail time after an incident that occurred on the morning of Dec. 24, 2018.

According to Appeal archives, Carbajal brought her son, Marcelino, to Adventist Health/Rideout Hospital that morning. An emergency room physician said the child was dead upon arrival and doctors estimated he had been dead approximately four hours.

Carbajal told investigators that she had left Marcelino in the bathtub unattended for five minutes, the Appeal previously reported. But an autopsy report indicated the child died because of a lack of oxygen as a result of being in water for 30 to 60 minutes.

Chief Deputy District Attorney Shiloh Sorbello cited these facts at the time in reference to the child's death being the result of neglect instead of an action taken against Marcelino.

Sorbello characterized Carbajal's actions, once she removed Marcelino from the tub, as being those of someone who was mentally disturbed. She performed CPR on the child for four hours before seeking help, Sorbello previously said.

Carbajal had no previous criminal history and her only interaction with a government agency, according to Sorbello, was when she complied with Child Protective Services, who took Marcelino away from Carbajal after he was born, due to her use of methamphetamine during her pregnancy and the child testing positive for the substance, the Appeal previously reported. Her compliance with CPS and lack of substance abuse since the birth were previously cited by Sorbello as to why her plea should be accepted and why she should be placed on probation.

Curry recalled on Wednesday what happened in that case.

"This tragic case was certainly memorable for those of us in the DA's office at the time it was prosecuted. There was circumstantial evidence that led our office to believe that Ms. Carbajal killed her child intentionally," Curry said. "The defense contended that the death of the baby boy was simply a tragic accidental drowning. After a hotly contested preliminary hearing before a judge, we found that the evidence best supported the crime of involuntary manslaughter, which requires criminal negligence rather than an intent to kill. We negotiated a resolution where she pleaded guilty to child abuse, involuntary manslaughter, and admitted a great bodily injury enhancement."

Curry said under the plea agreement Carbajal was sentenced to 12 years in prison, but the court "suspended execution of the sentence and placed her on five years of formal probation." He said the terms of the probation required Carbajal to serve a year in county jail and she was "ordered not to have unsupervised contact with children under the age of 12."

Curry confirmed on Wednesday that Carbajal was taken into custody on Monday for allegedly violating her probation because of "unsupervised contact with a child under the age of 12."

Curry said if it is proven that Carbajal violated her probation, then the court could revoke that probation and send Carbajal to prison to serve the 12-year suspended term.

"The defendant is entitled to a hearing before a judge to determine whether she violated her probation," Curry said. "The standard of proof at a probation violation hearing is 'probable cause,' which is a lower burden of proof than the 'beyond a reasonable doubt' standard that would apply at a criminal trial. Ms. Carbajal appeared in court yesterday, but asked to delay her arraignment to give her time to hire a private attorney."

Curry said Carbajal will be arraigned for the alleged violation of her probation on July 25 at 3 p.m.