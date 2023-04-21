Woman arrested for allowing man to abuse child, both arrested, Starke police say

Starke Police Department received a report of a possible sexual abuse from the Department of Children and Families.

The allegation was that a child victim was being sexually abused by a man.

Detectives began to investigate and discovered that a woman allowed the sexual abuse of the child.

Police went to the suspects location and arrested Phillip M. Jones and Jennifer Jones.

Phillip was charged with two counts of Sexual Battery, and one count of Cruelty Towards a Child.

Jennifer was placed under arrest for one count of Cruelty Towards a Child, and one count of Contributing to the Delinquency of a Minor.

Both Phillip and Jennifer were transported to the Bradford County Jail. Jennifer is being held on a $850,000.00 bond and Phillip is being held on a $1,250,000.00 bond.

