Woman arrested after altercation off Van Voorhis Road

Jun. 8—A Morgantown woman, Danielle Marie Drew, 35, was arrested Wednesday evening after Monongalia County Sheriff's Deputies were called to the scene of a physical altercation at Glen Abbey Townhomes off Van Voorhis Road.

According to the criminal complaint filed by Deputy Logan Thompson, law enforcement had been called to the area earlier that day for a previous altercation between the same parties.

Thompson explained the male victim had sustained injuries to his face during the prior fight, but did not wish to press charges at that time. Few details about the prior altercation were available, but Thompson indicated it involved a juvenile.

Regarding the second encounter, the victim told the deputy that a man named "Caesar " had asked him to step outside of his residence and he was under the impression he was going to talk to the mother of the juvenile to apologize about the earlier incident.

However, when he stepped outside, the victim said he was instead "jumped " by Drew. He told the officer he was hit multiple times in the face and eventually fell to the ground after losing his balance. Drew allegedly continued to kick him while he was on the ground.

Thompson reported observing multiple lacerations on the victim's face and head that were accompanied by bright blood and bruising. The victim told the deputy he recently had a hip replacement and believed the altercation to have caused further damage.

Mon EMS were on scene and transported the victim to J.W. Ruby Memorial Hospital for medical treatment.

Drew was taken into custody and charged with malicious or unlawful assault. Bond was set at $10, 000.

TWEET @DominionPostWV