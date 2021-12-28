Woman arrested after altercation with police

Dec. 28—A reported disturbance behind 341 Spruce St. on Christmas Eve ended with a struggle, according to the Morgantown Police Department.

Police responded to a reported physical disturbance, and upon arriving on scene, Officer M.K. Brun saw a female known to officers from previous encounters as Crystal Cheyenne Barefoot, 25, of Morgantown, according to a criminal complaint. Brun said Barefoot was screaming in the alley.

In the complaint, Brun said when officers tried to speak with Barefoot she "proceeded to lay down while kicking her legs and screaming profanities despite being told to calm down."

Brun said when they stepped back to radio MECCA, Barefoot "stood up and squared up to Pfc. France before charging at her." Sergeant Bradford and Brun then restrained Barefoot while she continued to kick and scream, the complaint said.

While restraining Barefoot, the complaint said she kicked Brun in the head before proceeding to ball up her fist and hit Brun again in the head.

According to the complaint, Barefoot continued to actively resist officers "with both her arms and legs while continuing to scream profanities."

Brun said in the complaint that while attempting to handcuff Barefoot, she started a lighter in her hand which caught Brun's right hand that was holding onto her.

Officers were eventually able to take Barefoot into custody. She was charged with three counts of battery on a police officer, one count of assault on a police officer and one count of disorderly conduct.

Barefoot is currently being held in the North Central Regional Jail on $2, 500 bond.