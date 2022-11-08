Woman arrested for antisemitic graffiti at Mango’s Bar in Jacksonville Beach

Carly Parker, 41, was arrested for resisting an officer and for criminal mischief after witnesses went to the police about racist graffiti on a wall at Mango’s Bar in Jacksonville Beach.

According to Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office’s arrest report, a witness says they saw Parker commit the crime. The same witness went to their closest police officer and advised them of the crime. The witness stated Parker was headed to the beach.

When police found Parker she started to walk quickly. As police told her she was going to get detained, she began to walk away toward the beach. Both Parker and the police officer stumbled down the beach access stairs, where the officer was able to place the suspect on the ground. She broke free and began to run away again.

Eventually, the police officer was able to detain Parker after using a stun gun twice and with the help of two other police officers and one life guard.

According to the arrest report, a witness confirmed that it was Parker who drew the racist graffiti outside of Mango’s Bar.

At the time of the arrest, Parker had a backpack that police searched. They found black spray paint in it.

Parker was taken into Duval County Jail.

