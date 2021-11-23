Woman arrested, ‘armed and dangerous man’ sought in killing of NC college student

Police arrested a woman and were searching for a man considered to be “armed and dangerous” in connection with the killing of a North Carolina college student.

Officers found 19-year-old Omari Alexander of Concord dead in a car at a Hickory apartment complex early Saturday. He had multiple gunshot wounds, and paramedics pronounced him dead, police Capt. Jeff Young said in a news release.

Mallard Creek’s Omari Alexander celebrates a touchdown catch against Hough during a high school football game in November 2019. The 19-year-old Lenoir-Rhyne University football player was found dead with multiple gunshot wounds in a car in the 400 block of 17th Ave. NE in Hickory NC on Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021.

Alexander was a sophomore at Lenoir-Rhyne University in Hickory, where he also played football.

Late Monday, police said they arrested 20-year-old Hailee Maureen Melanson and charged her with felony accessory after the fact of murder. She was in the Catawba County Jail without bail on Tuesday.

Police issued a warrant charging 21-year-old Quavius Shamond Izard with first-degree murder. “Izard should be considered to be armed and dangerous,” Young said in the release.

Hickory NC police issued a warrant charging 21-year-old Quavius Shamond Izard with first-degree murder in the fatal shooting of 19-year-old Omari Alexander, a Lenoir-Rhyne University sophomore.

Anyone with information on Izard’s whereabouts should contact the Hickory Police Department at 828-328-5551 or Investigator David Moore at 828-261-2686 or dfmoore@hickorync.gov.

Police did not disclose what evidence led to identifying Melanson and Izard as suspects.

Alexander was a 6-foot-1, 195-pound tight end, according to his bio on the school athletic department website. In high school, he played for Mallard Creek in Charlotte.

Responding to a call of shots fired, police said they found Alexander in a black 2015 Chevrolet Camaro in the parking lot of the Civitan Court Apartments, in the 400 block of 17th Avenue NE.

Alexander “was unresponsive” when officers approached the car just before 1 a.m., according to the release. The Camaro’s engine was running.

The apartments are off the Lenoir-Rhyne campus, school officials said on Twitter, adding that “Lenoir-Rhyne is grieving the loss” of Alexander.

Alexander’s family held a private memorial service in Lenoir-Rhyne’s P.E. Monroe Auditorium on Monday morning.

Mike Palmieri was head football coach at Mallard Creek High when Alexander played there.

Story continues

“The sky was the limit for him,” Palmieri told WBTV. “I know we used to talk about him being in the medical field and wanting to do that. He was so smart, his future was bright.”

Lenoir-Rhyne is grieving the loss of Omari Alexander, a 19-year-old sophomore from Concord, NC and member of the football team, who was killed overnight in an off-campus incident in Hickory. Out of respect for his family, the university will have no further comment at this time. pic.twitter.com/JDP6nIIqVa — Lenoir-Rhyne University (@lenoirrhyne) November 20, 2021