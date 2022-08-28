Woman arrested for arson in fire that destroyed Norway apartment building

Aug. 28—A 29-year-old Norway woman was arrested for arson Saturday, hours after a fire started in the building where she lived.

Katrina O'Connor, a tenant of the five-unit apartment building, was arrested and charged with arson at 2 p.m., Maine State Police said in a release.

Investigators from the Fire Marshal's Office responded to the five-alarm structure at 17 Deering St. The investigation led to the arrest of O'Connor. Only two apartments of the building were occupied. O'Connor and the other tenant got out safely, according to the release. O'Connor was taken to the Oxford County Jail where on Sunday she is being held without bail.

How the fire started is part of the active investigation and details were not being released on Sunday, Public Information Officer Shannon Moss said.

The building was a total loss, the Lewiston Sun Journal reported Saturday.

Bystanders said the fire started after noon. Matthew Leonard, who lives across from the street of the burning building, said at 12:30 p.m. he saw a woman with two children run from the building, which had flames shooting out. Four people carried one woman out of the building before firefighters arrived.

The fire was so hot, Leonard said, he could feel the heat from more than 50 feet away. No other homes caught fire, but an attached barn and a car parked next to the building were burned.

At 2:30 p.m., flames could be seen coming from the second floor of the building, and damage was visible from the first floor to the roof, the Sun Journal reported. Firefighters cut through the roof around 3:30 p.m.

The fire was under control by 5 p.m. Multiple fire departments including Oxford, Norway, Auburn, Mechanic Falls, Poland, Raymond, Harrison, Hebron, Greenwood, South Paris and West Paris responded to the scene.

The building is owned by Northeast Rental Housing and assessed at $120,300, according to the town of Norway tax records.