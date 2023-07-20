Woman arrested in arson investigation

A 33-year-old woman was arrested Wednesday, accused of setting multiple fence and dumpster fires in a central Lubbock neighborhood.

Yvette Hernandez-Martinez has been booked into the Lubbock County Jail for numerous counts of arson, according to Lubbock Fire Rescue officials.

Her charges stem from an investigation by Lubbock fire marshals that began after Lubbock firefighters responded about 3:45 p.m. to numerous fence and dumpster fires from the 2000 block of 38th Street to the 1700 block of 44th Street.

Fire companies from across the department responded along with the Lubbock Fire Rescue Fire Marshal’s Office.

Anyone with information regarding the case can contact the Fire Marshal’s Office at 806-775-2646 or fireprevention@mylubbock.us.

This article originally appeared on Lubbock Avalanche-Journal: Woman accused of setting multiple fires