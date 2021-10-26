Woman arrested after assault, swigging moonshine

Oct. 26—GREENUP — A moonshine-swigging, BB gun-packing Greenup County woman was charged last week after leading the law on a chase and attempting to kick an officer in the groin area, according to court records.

It all started in the early afternoon on Oct. 20, when the Greenup County Sheriff's Office was called out to escort the suspect to social services to take a urine test, records show. At first the suspect tailed along beyond the sheriff's cruiser — with her "baby's daddy" and 4-year-old in the car — before speeding and attempting to shake deputies, records show.

The chase reached speeds of 90 mph, records show.

After police located the suspect, records show she took a swig of shine from a mason jar, then launched the jar at a social worker's head.

Deputies had to fight the suspect and ultimately TASE her to get her into the cuffs, records show. During the fight, the suspect attempted to punt the deputy where it hurts, but caught the inside of his leg, records show.

Upon arrest, the deputy found a BB gun stuffed in the suspect's sock — the suspect said she was going to pull it to force the officer to kill her, records show.

Natalie Carter, 43, of Hoods Run Road, was charged with first-degree wanton endangerment, resisting arrest and third-degree assault of a police officer. She is being held without bond at the Greenup County Detention Center.

