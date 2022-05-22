Woman arrested in attack on common law husband

May 21—An Odessa woman was arrested Wednesday afternoon after officers investigating a disturbance at her home said she repeatedly tried to attack her common-law husband despite their presence.

According to an Odessa Police Department report, upon arriving at the couple's house in the 1400 block of Patton, officers learned Liset Maria Suarez Gonzalez's common-law husband was in the process of moving out of their home because he has a new girlfriend in Cuba.

Officers described Gonzalez as being in an "extreme rage."

Gonzalez said she was going to kill her ex and she fled from officers into the kitchen and opened a drawer containing seven large knives, the report stated. After reaching into the drawer, Gonzalez said she was going to kill herself, too.

While being escorted out of the house, she continued to try to reach her former husband, the report stated.

Gonzalez was arrested on suspicion of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and booked into the Ector County jail. She was released Friday after posting a $25,000 surety bond.