Woman arrested after attacking Asian women in New York City with a hammer for wearing masks, police say

Ryan W. Miller, USA TODAY
·2 min read

NEW YORK – A woman who was seen on surveillance video attacking two Asian women because they were wearing masks and striking one with a hammer has been arrested, police said.

Detectives with New York Police Department's Hate Crimes Task Force took the suspect into custody Wednesday afternoon. Ebony Jackson, 37, was charged with felony assault, felony criminal possession of a weapon and menacing, police said.

The incident comes amid a wave of anti-Asian violence in New York and across the country during the COVID-19 pandemic, which experts say has grown in 2021 despite public awareness campaigns and increased policing efforts around hate crimes.

The attack happened May 2 as the two women, ages 31 and 29, were walking on the sidewalk in Manhattan's Hells Kitchen neighborhood around 8:40 p.m.

The suspect, who the two victims did not know, approached them and demanded they remove their masks. The woman then hit the 31-year-old in the head with a hammer, police said.

'A historic surge': Anti-Asian American hate incidents continue to skyrocket despite public awareness campaign

People take part in a rally against hate and the rising violence against Asians living in the U.S., at Columbus Park in the Chinatown section of the Manhattan borough of New York, on Sunday, March 21, 2021.
People take part in a rally against hate and the rising violence against Asians living in the U.S., at Columbus Park in the Chinatown section of the Manhattan borough of New York, on Sunday, March 21, 2021.

Surveillance video released by police shows the alleged attacker walking beside the two woman under scaffolding before she swings at them multiple times.

“She was talking to herself ... I thought maybe she was drunk or something, so we just wanted to pass through her quickly,” the victim, identified by only her first name, Theresa, told ABC7. “When I passed through her, she saw us and said ‘Take off your f------ mask,' which is shocking.”

The TV station reported the woman was rushed to the hospital and needed stitches.

She told ABC7 she and her friend were walking to the subway and decided it was safer to walk together.

Similar incidents have been growing in the past year around the U.S., with high-profile attacks elsewhere in New York City and San Francisco.

In Atlanta, a gunman accused of killing eight people, mostly women of Asian descent, in a string of shootings at spas, was indicted Tuesday on domestic terror and murder charges. Prosecutors signaled they would also seek hate crime charges.

In New York City, police have increased patrols in predominately Asian neighborhoods, including using undercover officers, in efforts to curb the spate of crimes. According to NYPD, there have been 81 anti-Asian hate crimes reported this year through May 9. Last year through the same time period, there were 17.

A report from the Center for the Study of Hate and Extremism at California State University, San Bernardino found a more than 164% increase in anti-Asian hate crime reports to police in the first quarter of 2021 in 16 major cities and jurisdictions compared with last year.

Stop AAPI Hate, a group that tracks such attacks, also documented more than 6,600 hate incidents from the start of the COVID-19 pandemic through March 31.

Contributing: Elinor Aspegren, N'dea Yancey-Bragg and Christal Hayes

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Anti-Asian attack in NYC: Women arrested in Manhattan hammer assault

Recommended Stories

  • Times Square shooting suspect arrested in Florida

    A man suspected of shooting three people in New York's Times Square, including a 4-year-old girl, was arrested Wednesday in Florida, police said. Farrakhan Muhammad was taken into custody in a McDonald's parking lot near Jacksonville. (May 12)

  • Suspect arrested in hammer attack on Asian woman near Times Square

    Ebony Jackson, 37, has been charged with two counts each of felony assault, felony criminal possession of a weapon with a previous conviction and menacing.

  • New York mayor chows down on camera: "Mmm, vaccinations"

    The New York mayor did what many would love to do on a work video call: chow down on fries and a burger.

  • Millions of California kids could get $500 for college savings in Newsom’s school plan

    “This is a great chance to properly invest in our kids,” a California assemblyman said

  • The Enemy Within

    Race and White Supremacy in American Policing

  • Gov. Newsom's 'weak spot' will be exploited in recall election

    “You have to go where the votes are, and the votes are down here,” one Democratic strategist said.

  • Husso makes 31 stops for first NHL shutout, Blues beat Wild

    Ville Husso stopped 31 shots for his first career shutout and David Perron had a goal and two assists in the St. Louis Blues' 4-0 victory over the Minnesota Wild on Wednesday night. Torey Krug, Ivan Barbashev and Jaden Schwartz also scored. The Blues have won two in a row and seven of 11.

  • Blues score 7 straight goals to beat Wild 7-3

    David Perron, Brayden Schenn, and Jordan Kyrou each scored twice and the St. Louis Blues scored seven straight goals to erase a first-period deficit and beat the Minnesota Wild 7-3 on Thursday night. Zach Sanford also scored Jordan Binnington made 17 saves. “It was pretty obvious what was going on on the first period,” Perron said.

  • China uses coercive policies in Xinjiang to drive down Uyghur birth rates, think tank says

    BEIJING (Reuters) -Coercive policies in China's far western region of Xinjiang have led to a sharp decline in birth rates for Uyghurs and other minorities, which could add to evidence of genocide, an Australian think tank said in a report released on Wednesday. The Australian Strategic Policy Institute (ASPI) report, citing official Chinese data, said that there has been an "unprecedented and precipitous drop in official birth-rates in Xinjiang since 2017," when China began a campaign to control birth rates in the region. Xinjiang's birth rate dropped by nearly half from 2017 to 2019, and counties where the population was predominately Uyghur or another minority group saw much sharper declines than other counties, the government-funded institute said in the report.

  • Survey finds that 42 percent of people in U.S. can't name one Asian American

    “Hopefully an increased awareness about these issues will, in fact, turn the tide," the director for the Institute for Asian American Studies said.

  • Conor McGregor celebrates being recognized ‘as an entrepreneur’ by Forbes

    You don't make $180 million fighting for the UFC – not even if you're Conor McGregor.

  • Man Defaces Murals Celebrating Asian Culture in SF Chinatown

    A man has allegedly defaced murals celebrating Asian culture in San Francisco’s Chinatown twice in the span of a single month. In a video of the incident, a man wearing a captain’s hat is seen writing on the murals. According to MaCannaYo, who created the murals with another artist, the vandal defaced "symbolic symbols like Bruce Lee, and Cai Shen, the god of wealth and prosperity.”

  • Watch Udonis Haslem check into first game this season, then quickly gets ejected

    Haslem lasted all 2:40.

  • Asian Sixth Grader Allegedly Punched, Called 'Covid Starter' in NY

    An Asian American sixth grader in Syosset, NY was allegedly attacked by students who blamed him for COVID-19 and demanded that he go back to his “own country” last week. Recess bullies: The incident reportedly occurred during recess at South Woods Middle School on May 6, reported News 12. In a Facebook post, the student’s mother claimed that her son was told “Go back to your country, Asian!” after being pushed and punched by another student.

  • Iran's former hardline president Ahmadinejad to run again

    Iran's hardline former president Mahmoud Ahmadinejad on Wednesday registered to run again in an election in June which is being seen as a test of the legitimacy of the country's clerical rulers. Vilified in the West for his questioning of the Holocaust, Ahmadinejad had to step down in 2013 because of term limit rules, when incumbent President Hassan Rouhani, who negotiated Iran's 2015 nuclear deal with world powers, won in a landslide. "People should be involved in Iran's decision-making process... We must all prepare ourselves for fundamental reform," state TV quoted Ahmadinejad as saying after submitting his registration.

  • Times Square shooting suspect arrested in Florida: sources

    Police have arrested the suspect accused of opening fire in New York City’s Times Square over the weekend, shooting three innocent bystanders, including a 4-year-old girl, Fox News has confirmed.

  • Pretrial date set for alleged killer in 1974 Fort Worth cold case

    Glen McCurley was charged with the 1974 murder of Carla Walker last fall.

  • What to Watch Thursday: Some CBS finales, and at least one show ends for good

    CBS has finales tonight for “Mom,” “Young Sheldon” and “B Positive.” At least one show isn’t returning, and it’s a decent bet it’ll be two.

  • Biden, GOP House and Senate leaders draw 'red lines' on infrastructure in Oval Office meeting

    President Biden's team sees his meetings this week with key members of Congress on infrastructure as "crucial to determining the path forward, and whether there is enough of an appetite among Republicans for a deal on his spending priorities," The Washington Post reports. Wednesday's Oval Office summit with the "Big Four" lawmakers — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif), Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) and Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.), and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) — was described as cordial but not obviously productive. Washington's top leaders sparred over a provision of Biden's bill that would incentivize electric vehicle production, taxes, and the very definition of infrastructure, according to several accounts of the meeting. They agreed on the general need to upgrade U.S. physical infrastructure like road, bridges, airports, and broadband. But McConnell and McCarthy also laid out their "red line" for a package: No new taxes. "We're not interested in reopening the 2017 tax bill," McConnell said after the meeting. "We both made that clear to the president. That's our red line." McCarthy added, "Raising taxes would be the biggest mistake you could make." Biden's red lines, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki says, are doing nothing and tax increases on families making less than $400,000 a year. Pelosi said McConnell considers the 2017 GOP tax cuts for the wealthy "sacrosanct," and "we have a different set of values." The group did discuss other funding mechanisms for an infrastructure package, including stepped up IRS enforcement of tax dodgers, she added. "I would not take anything off the table and I'm not drawing any red lines." "I want to know what we agree on and let's see if we can get an agreement to kick start this," Biden told MSNBC's Lawrence O'Donnell after the meeting, "then fight over what's left, and see if I can get it done without Republicans if need be." Biden's Wednesday's meeting with the Big Four followed one-on-one meetings this week with swing-vote moderates Sens. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) and Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.). On Thursday, Biden hosts a group of Senate Republicans, led by Sen. Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.). That will give Biden a better sense of the odds of a bipartisan deal, Politico reports, but "the most likely scenario remains weeks more of bipartisan theater, followed by a massive reconciliation bill that the White House sells to moderate Democrats as being simply too big to fail." More stories from theweek.comThe Republican theory of unemployment is classic MarxThere's growing speculation that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry will name their daughter 'Philippa'A short history of White House cats

  • 7 Upscale Homes For Sale in Austin, Texas

    As the city's luxury real estate market reaches new heights, these high-end homes won't be around for long Originally Appeared on Architectural Digest