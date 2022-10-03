Woman arrested for attacking man with a meat cleaver, Hall County deputies say

A Gainesville woman remains in jail after police said she attacked a man with a meat cleaver.

The attack happened early Monday in a home on the 3000 block of Butterworth Lane in Hall County.

Investigators said Cristal Hernandez, 28, attacked the man as they fought in the garage of her home, leaving him with serious injuries to his arm.

Deputies said Hernandez and the victim had a previous relationship. Investigators said the victim drove himself to a store parking lot at Jesse Jewell and Limestone parkways and called for help.

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital for his injuries. Hernandez remains in the Hall County Jail with no bond.

