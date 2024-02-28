Woman arrested for attacking pregnant woman in Hyattsville

PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — The Hyattsville Police Department said it arrested a woman for attacking a pregnant woman in late January.

On Jan. 28, a woman punched and kicked a pregnant woman in the 6400 block of America Blvd. at about 7:40 p.m.

EMTs were able to treat the victim at the scene.

The department released a video of the attack on Feb. 8. Within hours, police say they received a tip that identified the suspect.

DC businesses, historians call to support Black History year-round

Heirina Boykin, of D.C., was eventually arrested on Feb. 22.

She is being charged with first- and second-degree assault and reckless endangerment.

She’s being held without bond at the Prince George’s County Department of Corrections.

Police say Boykin is also a suspect in an armed robbery in the county.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to DC News Now | Washington, DC.