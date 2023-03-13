Woman arrested for attempted murder after apparent stabbing in Chuckanut neighborhood

Whatcom County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a woman for attempted murder early Monday morning after she allegedly stabbed someone in the Chuckanut neighborhood south of Bellingham.

Shereen Heimer Dorsch, 51, was arrested shortly after deputies responded to a Chuckanut-area home for a report of an assault with a weapon around 1 a.m. on March 13.

When deputies arrived at the home, they found one victim who had been stabbed and was bleeding heavily. Deputies administered first aid to the victim, who was actively bleeding through a wound that looked to be caused by a knife, sheriff’s office spokesperson Deb Slater told The Bellingham Herald.

The victim was transported to St. Joseph Medical Center for emergency medical treatment, according to Slater.

Deputies searched the house and found Dorsch in a closet in the main house as she was trying to hide in a gun safe that contained nine firearms, Slater told The Herald.

Dorsch was booked into the Whatcom County Jail with no allowed bail, according to jail records.