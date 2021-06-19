Woman arrested on attempted murder charges in connection with Caruthers shooting

Jun. 18—A Lemoore woman has been arrested and booked on attempted murder charges in connection with a Caruthers shooting last month, according to the Fresno County Sheriff's Office.

Crystal Quair, 30, was arrested by homicide detectives, and in addition to a charge of attempted murder, Quair had outstanding warrants related to drugs and alcohol. She was booked into Fresno County Jail with bail set at $570,000.

The shooting occurred at a home on the 13000 block of S. Marks Avenue, where deputies found a 38-year-old woman, who has not been identified, suffering from a gunshot wound to her stomach. They reportedly provided medical aid to the victim until firefighters and EMS arrived and took over. A California Patrol helicopter landed nearby and escorted the woman to Community Regional Medical Center where she underwent a successful surgery. She is now recovering from her wounds.

Homicide detectives took over the investigation and reportedly gathered information that Quair was responsible for the shooting, which allegedly involved a rifle.

"Quair and the victim know each other and have had ongoing problems," according to the Sheriff's Office. "So this was a targeted act."

A warrant was later issued for Quair's arrest. On June 9, officers with the Lemoore Police Department located Quair at an apartment complex in the 200 block of N. Lemoore Avenue. They contacted the Fresno County Sheriff's Office and a deputy took Quair into custody. Detectives interviewed Quair and booked her into jail on an attempted murder charge.

Detectives served a search warrant and recovered a rifle. Anyone with additional information about the case is asked to contact Detective Jesse Gloria at (559) 600-8217 or Crime Stoppers at (559) 498-7867, www.valleycrimestoppers.org. You will remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward.