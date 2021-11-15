Woman arrested for attempted murder in Seminole; missing kids found safe

A woman was arrested early Monday for attempted first-degree murder after a weekend stabbing incident with her ex-husband in Seminole County led to authorities putting out a missing children alert for her two children who have since been found safe.

Authorities took Di’Last Kellie, 32, into custody around 1:20 a.m. Monday after detectives conducted a traffic stop near Salinas Drive in Orlando, according to the Seminole County Sheriff’s Office. She was with two of her children, the subject of the alert issued Sunday, who unharmed.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement alert had stated Kellie should be considered armed and dangerous. The alert was canceled overnight.

Kellie was wanted in connection with a domestic violence-related stabbing from Saturday. The male victim in that stabbing, who was not named, but was identified as Kellie’s ex-husband, was in critical condition, the sheriff’s office said.

The victim told deputies that Kellie had stabbed him in the chest with a knife and fled the scene at the Colonial Grand Apartment in unincorporated Lake Mary.

The victim remains hospitalized, and his condition has not changed as of Monday morning, the sheriff’s office said.

Kellie was booked into the John E. Polk Correctional Facility. The county jail website lists her first court appearance as 2 p.m. today.