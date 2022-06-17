Woman arrested after attempting to smuggle drugs into Riverview prison, CO union says

Jun. 17—OGDENSBURG — A woman was arrested after she allegedly attempted to smuggle drugs to an inmate at Riverview Correctional Facility, according to the union representing the state's correctional officers.

The New York State Correctional Officers & Police Benevolent Association said in a statement that on June 10 an officer who was processing a package mailed to an inmate from Buffalo found 31 grams of what police are calling "a green leafy substance."

The drugs were wrapped in cellophane and were hidden inside a hollowed loaf of bread.

The next day, a woman who was there to visit an inmate allegedly voluntarily surrendered a balloon that contained a concentrated form of marijuana, the union said.

State police responded to the prison and took her to the state police barracks, where she was processed and issued an appearance ticket.

"While there has been a tremendous focus on increased violence against our staff in our correctional facilities, it can't be overlooked that contraband continues to be a significant problem as well," said NYSCOPBA Northern Region Vice President John Roberts in the union's release. "We have long advocated for the Secure Vendor Program to be reinstalled to help curb the amount of contraband that gets inside the prison walls and while it won't eliminate every piece of contraband, it will go a long way to making the environment safer for staff."