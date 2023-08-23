Woman arrested after authorities say she threatened neighbor, sheriff's deputies in Perry Township

Aug. 23—A woman has been arrested after authorities said she threatened a neighbor and sheriff's deputies as well as claimed to have firearms at a residence in Perry Township.

According to a Lake County Sheriff's Office news release, at 8:54 a.m. Aug. 22, deputies were dispatched to the 3900 block of River Road regarding a threat report. Upon arriving, the investigation revealed a nearby resident threatened a neighbor with physical harm and claimed to have a handgun.

According to the release, deputies made contact with the woman, but she refused to exit the residence to discuss the allegations. She proceeded to threaten deputies on the scene and claimed to have a rife with her inside the residence.

Members of the Lake County Sheriff's Office road patrol, drone team and detective bureau responded and established a perimeter. While the deputies attempted to talk with her, she began throwing objects at them, according to the release.

A deputy trained in crisis negotiations was finally able to calm the woman down and got her to exit the residence peacefully where she was taken into custody. Deputies did not find any weapons in the residence, and no one was physically injured during the incident, according to the release.

River Road was closed for approximately one hour for safety purposes.

According to the release, members of the North Perry Village Police Department and Lake Metroparks Ranger Department assisted with traffic control. The Perry Joint Fire District responded with an ambulance as a precaution.

Criminal charges are pending in Painesville Municipal Court.