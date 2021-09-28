Woman arrested after being found naked in back seat of Jeep at Florida car dealership: Police report

A Florida woman was arrested after a customer found her naked in the back seat of a Jeep Wrangler at a car dealership, according to police.

A customer at a Toyota dealership on Pensacola Boulevard in Pensacola, Florida, reported to a sales associate that a woman, identified as 37-year-old Alexis King, was in the back of the Jeep without any clothes in the sales lot, according to the arrest report.

A manager at the dealership told police he approached the Jeep and found King "naked, with her legs spread wide open," according to the arrest report. A receptionist who was with him said she saw King “pulling at her vagina."

The manager told King to get dressed and exit the vehicle, after which she was seen leaving the dealership, the arrest report said. Another employee called law enforcement after a coworker told him "a homeless woman was ... pleasuring herself" inside one of the vehicles, the report added.

King was arrested and charged with burglary of an unoccupied conveyance, criminal mischief, unlawful exposure of sexual organs, and giving a false name. She is being held in the Escambia County Jail with a $7,000 bond.

The arrest report said there was a red-colored stain "which appeared to be from vaginal bleeding consistent with a period" observed on the back seat. The manager estimated $1,300 in damages to the vehicle.

